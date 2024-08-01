Bring back fuel subsidy, stop Boko Haram, Banditry, Kaduna protesters tell Tinubu

From Noah Ebije, Kaduna

As the nationwide protest against socioeconomic hardship began across the country, protesters in Kaduna metropolis have called on President Bola Tinubu to bring fuel subsidy, stop Boko Haram insurgency and banditry.

The protesters occupied the ever busy Ahmadu Bello Way as from 10 am, carrying placards with different inscriptions such as, “Bring Back Fuel Subsidy, Stop Banditry, amongst others.

This was even as unconfirmed report said some hoodlums blocked western bypass of Kaduna city, and started attacking unsuspecting residents in the area.

As at 8am major streets and highways in the city were deserted with security operatives seen keeping vigil in the areas in case of breaking of law and order by protesters, but once it was 10am the streets were occupied.