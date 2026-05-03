BREAKING: Obi, Kwankwaso in closed-door meeting with NDC leadership

By Adesuwa Tsan, Abuja

Former Anambra State governor, Peter Obi, and ex-Kano State governor, Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, are currently in a closed-door meeting with the leadership of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC), led by Seriake Dickson, in Abuja.

The meeting, which is part of ongoing consultations, is understood to be focused on potential political collaboration ahead of the 2027 general elections.

The duo arrived at about 5:10pm amidst cheers from supporters. In the last 24 hours, they had in separate statements announced their exits from the ADC.

As of the time of filing this report, neither Obi nor Kwankwaso has issued an official statement on the outcome on the meeting.

Mere details later…