… Foils Eid attack, kill scores

From Molly Kilete, Abuja

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) has said that its air component under Operation HADIN KAI has destroyed a Boko Haram terrorists’ warehouse used for storage and coordination in Borno state.

The bombardment which took place in the Southern Tumbuns, Borno State, killed scores of the terrorists and disrupted planned attacks in the state during Eid celebrations.

NAF Director of Public Relations and Information, Air Commodore Ehimen Ejodame, disclosed the success of the operation. “In a series of precision airstrikes conducted on 5 and 6 June 2025, the Nigerian Air Force (NAF), under Operation HADIN KAI, decimated key Boko Haram hideouts at Tumbumma Baba and Chiralia in the Southern Tumbuns, Borno State.

“Acting on credible intelligence, NAF aircraft targeted terrorist structures reportedly used for storage and coordination, delivering direct hits and crippling planned attacks aimed at disrupting Eid celebrations. Battle Damage Assessments confirmed the neutralisation of several terrorists and the destruction of key logistics structures. This pre-emptive action underscores the Nigerian Air Force’s commitment to safeguarding civilian lives and supporting national security objectives”, he said.