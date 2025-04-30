By Philip Nwosu

The International Maritime Institute of Nigeria (IMION) has spotlighted the untapped power of the blue economy as a critical driver for Nigeria’s sustainable development, calling for deeper collaboration across sectors to unlock its vast potential.

Speaking at the opening of the Institute’s Senior Executive Course on Maritime Security and Global Trade, Director General Rear Admiral Thaddeus Udofia (rtd) painted a compelling picture of opportunity, urging stakeholders to embrace collective action.

“Nigeria’s maritime domain holds the key to unlocking significant economic opportunities and improving the livelihoods of our citizens,” Udofia said. “However, this cannot be achieved by a single agency. It requires synergy, coordinated collaboration, and collective commitment.”

Udofia noted that more than 70% of the Earth’s surface is water, with Nigeria strategically positioned to benefit from maritime trade routes that account for over 80% of global trade. With some 40,000 ships traversing international waters daily, he said, protecting Nigeria’s maritime domain is both an economic imperative and a national security priority.

He stressed that unlocking the blue economy’s potential will depend on strategic partnerships, integrated governance, and technology-led innovation in maritime security.

“Alone, we can do little; but together, we can do so much,” he said, quoting a mantra that shaped the course’s collaborative theme.

The two-day executive programme draws leaders and policymakers from the maritime, security, and global trade sectors to tackle challenges and explore strategies for maritime governance, innovation, and sustainability. The course is in line with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s development blueprint and the vision of Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Emmanuel Ogalla.

Also speaking at the event, IMION’s Executive Director of Administration, Commodore Isa Ahmed (rtd), emphasized the importance of public-private partnerships in steering Nigeria’s maritime future.

“Unlocking the full potential of the blue economy requires a sustainable, strategic approach driven by research, collaboration, and strong public-private partnerships,” Ahmed said.

He reiterated the Institute’s commitment to strengthening Nigeria’s maritime governance through policy advocacy, stakeholder engagement, and high-level capacity building.

With participants from across industries and security agencies in attendance, the event reflected Nigeria’s growing recognition of the blue economy not just as a maritime concern, but as a national development priority.