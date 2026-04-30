Bimbo Ademoye confronts thugs for disrupting film set

Nollywood actress, Bimbo Ademoye has confronted some area boys who invaded her movie set demanding to be paid before production could go on.

A video of the confrontation went viral on social media, especially X, on Thursday.

In the video, the men can be seen asking to be settled and held up the production.

However, the actress stood her ground, insisting that she had no problem settling those around her but would not yield to threats.

Speaking in a mix of English and Pidgin, she said,

“I am a street girl, let me tell you. Ask around, when it comes to matters of the street, I like settling boys. But you don’t come to me and tell me to give you a certain amount.”

Reacting, one of the men said he had not come to beg, a remark that drew a sharp retort from the actress.

“Yes, you came to beg. You are even being proud of it,” Ademoye replied him.

The confrontation escalated when one of the men threatened to switch off her camera.

Ademoye dared him, stating, “Camera that nobody in your generation has.”

The encounter generated reactions on X, as many users praised Ademoye for standing her ground.

Although the location of the confrontation could not be immediately deduced from the video, the incident is consistent with previous encounters between movie crews and area boys in Lagos.

The encounter also provoked a conversation about the plight of film crews, some of whom have had their gadgets confiscated or damaged by hoodlums for refusing to be extorted in the past.

The Lagos State Government, through the Commissioner for the Environment and Water Resources, Tokunbo Wahab, said it has stepped up enforcement action against street urchins, beggars and thugs popularly known as Omotaku, who specialise in harassing motorists in the state.