Benue youths burn suspected armed robber to death

From Scholastica Hir, Makurdi

A suspected armed robber, on Friday, met his Waterloo when he was stoned and immediately set ablaze at the Modern Market Makurdi, Benue State.

The Police Public Relations Officer, (PPRO), Benue State Command, SP Catherine Anene, confirmed this in a chat with our correspondent on Saturday.

Our correspondent gathered that the suspect was lynched after he allegedly broke into two shops at about 3.30am on Friday before proceeding to attack some residents at about 5am on same day.

It was gathered that the suspects robbed the shops in company of his cohorts, but luck ran out on him when all others escaped leaving him behind.

An witness, Peters Abo, said the criminal gang had been terrorising the residents of Modern Market junction areas of Makurdi before this one was caught.

He said the suspect was reported to have been responsible for many robbery cases recorded in the Modern Market areas and other parts of the town, before nemesis caught up with him.

He said: “The suspect and his co criminals had successfully robbed a shop where they sell paint, carted away several valuables and also went to a betting shop to rob their victim.

“But before they could complete their mission at the betting shop, some people residing within the premises, raised the alarm which caught the attention of youths of the area.

“The youths chased them after the alarm was raise. After that, they went to another place to rob.

“They had earlier robbed successfully, shot and snatched a motorcycle from an unidentified person on the Naka road before Bushbar area of Makurdi after which they escaped before getting to Ankpa ward road to rob another shop.

“The youth pursued them and later caught up with one of them. The other robbers reportedly escaped while this one was unlucky.

“He was therefore attacked with stones and other dangerous objects but those things could not penetrate in him before he was set ablaze.

Confirming the incident, the Police PRO, Catherine Anene said: “The police were called but before they arrived, the mob had set the suspect ablaze.”