Benue North East: Transport expert rallies support for Unongo

From Scholastica Hir, Makurdi

Ahead of 2027 general elections, the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Sehembz Travels Group, David Batur has thrown his weight behind Mr Fidelis Unongo of the All Progressives Congress (APC) to occupy the Benue North East Senatorial seat next year.

In a statement he signed and made available to newsmen, Mr Batur

expressed the confidence in the capacity of Mr Unongo to deliver effectively in the position when given the opportunity.

He described the Senatorial hopeful as a vibrant young man with requisite exposure, experience, qualification and capacity to offer effective legislation and attract impactful projects to the people of Zone A.

Batur therefore urged party elders, critical stakeholders, youths and women to fully support Fidelis Unongo to clinch the party’s ticket and emerge victorious in the 2027 general election.

He stated that it is high time that the Kwande intermediate area was supported to produce the next senator from the zone, emphasizing that the it is the only bloc yet to occupy the seat since the return of democracy in 1999.

Mr Batur assured Mr Unongo of sustained support and campaign to enable him actualise his aspiration.