Benue APC crisis deepens despite Tinubu, Akume peace moves

By Lawrence Agbo

The internal crisis rocking the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Benue State has continued to worsen despite reconciliation efforts reportedly led by President Bola Tinubu and Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Senator George Akume.

APC chieftain, Barrister Napoleon Otache, raised fresh concerns over the state of the party on ARISE News, insisting that the much-publicised peace moves have not translated into any real unity within the Benue chapter.

According to him, the party remains sharply divided between factions loyal to Governor Hyacinth Alia and those aligned with Senator George Akume, with no meaningful reconciliation achieved since the 2023 elections.

“The political atmosphere in Benue State is hotter than the atmosphere in Iraq and Iran,” Otache said.

He maintained that despite interventions from the Presidency, tensions within the party have only become more visible, not resolved.

“There has never been peace in Benue APC right from 2023 to date,” he stated.

Otache also pointed to conflicting narratives emerging from both camps following meetings with national leaders, saying this reflects the depth of the division.

“The SGF briefed the stakeholders… but the Governor also briefed the media with a contrary and conflicting report,” he said.

He argued that the crisis is not merely about political control but stems from poor leadership and inexperience among key actors in the state.

“The crisis… is largely by inexperience on the part of certain players,” he added.

The APC chieftain specifically faulted Governor Alia’s political background, noting that he had no prior elective experience before becoming governor.

“He has never contested even for a councillor,” Otache said, adding that effective leadership requires inclusiveness and the ability to accommodate diverse interests.

“As a leader… your heart must be as large as the Atlantic Ocean to accommodate diverse views,” he said.

Otache further alleged that some reconciliation directives from the Presidency and party leadership were ignored or contradicted by the governor’s camp, deepening internal mistrust.

“The President directed… but the Governor also threw that away,” he claimed.

He also referenced legal disputes within the party structure, insisting that court rulings had not been respected in the ongoing tussle for control.

“There was a valid court ruling… nullifying his action,” he said.

Warning of potential consequences ahead of the 2027 general elections, Otache said the APC risks serious electoral setbacks if the crisis is not urgently addressed.

“If the cracks are not mended before the 2027 election, the unimaginable may happen to the party,” he warned.

He concluded that the party in Benue remains far from united despite multiple interventions.

“The party is not together as we speak,” he concluded.