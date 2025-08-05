Order immediate arrest of perpetrators

By Scholastica Hir, Makurdi

Benue State Governor Rev Fr Hyacinth Alia has strongly condemned the killing of two youths of the Igede tribe from Oju Local Government Area (LGA) of the state.

This is just as the senator representing Benue South Senatorial District and Senate Minority Leader, Comrade Abba Moro, condemned the killing of two promising young men, describing it as barbaric.

A statement signed by the Governor’s Chief Press Secretary (CPS), Tersoo Kula, said security reports indicate that the two young men were travelling from Oju on their motorcycle when they were attacked and killed in cold blood along Awajir-Oju road.

Governor Alia also condemned a separate attack on Nyifon community in Mbaikyongo Ward of Buruku Local Government Area of the state, an incident reportedly carried out by youths from the Mbayaka community in Kusuv, also of Buruku LGA, following a misunderstanding linked to a boat mishap.

He described the two separate incidents as uncalled for and unfortunate, saying nobody or group has the right to invade another community or inflict harm under any circumstance.

Alia directed security agencies to move in, liaise with the traditional rulers of the areas concerned, and ensure that they comb the vicinity thoroughly and, within 48 hours, identify and apprehend the perpetrators of the heinous crimes to face the full wrath of the law.

He stated: “Benue is beginning to experience a level of security stability, and I will not tolerate any attempt by anyone, regardless of their status or intentions, to instigate unrest or threaten the peace we are working hard to sustain.”

The governor reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to protecting lives and property and called on all communities across the state to remain peaceful and law-abiding while investigations continue.

Also, in a statement signed by his Media Adviser, Emmanuel Eche’Ofun, the Senate Minority Leader, Abba Moro, condemned the gruesome murder of Jonathan and Gabriel.

He said the killing, coming at a time when Benue people are expected to unite against external aggressors, is very unfortunate.

Moro called on security agents to leave no stone unturned in ensuring that those who carried out the heinous crime are arrested and made to face the full wrath of the law.

He urged the Benue State Government to intervene in the crisis ravaging the Gwer/Konshisha/Oju axis of the state to end the killings and destruction of properties happening along that axis.

He sympathised with the bereaved families and prayed God would give them the fortitude to bear the irreplaceable losses.