Benue: Alfred Emberga wins APC ticket in Makurdi North

From Scholastica Hir, Makurdi

The Speaker of the Benue State House of Assembly, Alfred Emberga, has emerged as the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate for the Makurdi North State Constituency.

Emberga emerged victorious after securing the highest votes in the primary election conducted in the five council wards of Makurdi North State Constituency: North Bank 1, North Bank 2, Clerk Market Ward, Again Ward and Mballagh Ward.

The Returning Officer, Desmond Atoh, announced that Emberga polled a total of 7,303 votes to defeat his opponents, Stephen Datso and Valentine Gbaka, who polled 50 and 29 votes respectively.

Atoh said Alfred Emberga, having scored the highest number of votes, stands nominated as the APC candidate for the constituency.

Speaking to newsmen after his declaration in Makurdi, the Speaker, Alfred Emberga, appreciated his constituents for the faith and confidence they have in him.

Emberga said, “I am very excited. It was not an easy task, but with the massive support of my constituents who believe in me, who found me worthy to represent them in 2023, and based on the work they have seen, the effort I’m doing and the work I’m doing, they decided that I should go back to this House again to represent them, so I’m excited.

“So it’s a very good moment of joy for me and my family and my constituents and my followers who were anxiously and eagerly waiting for this today to come. The day means a lot to me. It means that my people have this belief in me.”

He pledged to continue the good work he has been doing, saying, “In the past three years, we have sunk almost 40 boreholes across the constituency, renovated some, built some schools and churches, carried out human empowerment and touched many lives.”

He described the process, from the national level to the House of Assembly, as free, fair and transparent, adding, “What the process tells is that the people are in love with the government of Rev. Fr Hyacinth Alia. They believe in the leadership of the governor as leader of the party in the state and the developmental strides he has achieved so far.”

The Metropolitan Chairman of the APC, Abubakar Dankeji, commended all party faithful for their peaceful conduct and the state Governor, Rev. Fr Hyacinth Alia, for providing direction and leadership to the party and ensuring a smooth and credible election.