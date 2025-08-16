From Ighomuaye Lucky, Benin

The Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer, BEDC Plc, Engr. Jonathan Lawani, has said the appointment of Prof. Idia Nibokun Ize-Iyamu as the new Chief Medical Director (CMD) of the University of Benin Teaching Hospital (UBTH), is a testament to her excellent performance over the years.

He disclosed this in a statement signed and made available to journalists in Benin City.

Engr. Lawani said the appointment of Prof. Ize-Iyamu as the first female Chief Medical Director of the University of Benin Teaching Hospital (UBTH) was a historic milestone in the health sector.

Lawani remarked that her achievements in the health sector are not only a personal milestone but also a shining testament to the power of faith, dedication, resilience, and visionary leadership.

He said that by breaking this glass ceiling, she has blazed a trail for countless others, proving that excellence knows no gender and that commitment to service will always open new doors.

The former Commissioner for Environment and Sustainability, Edo State, added that at BEDC Electricity Plc, they believe in the transformative power of leadership.

According to him, “Your story will undoubtedly inspire professionals across every sector to aim higher, serve with integrity, and leave a lasting impact on the communities they lead.

“We celebrate you, Prof. Ize-Iyamu, and we wish you great success as you usher in a new era of medical culture and excellence at UBTH.”