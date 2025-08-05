Gigi Jasmine said in a discussion with Kuture on Tuesday that she has no plans to rekindle her romance with her former heartthrob, Victory.

The female housemate said that she does not intend to return with Victory, the current Head of House, because he humiliated her on national television.

She also revealed to Kuture that Bright Morgan had warned her never to take Victory back, even if he tried to rekindle their relationship, confidently adding that he believes Victory will eventually attempt to win her back.

It will be recalled that Gigi Jasmine suffered heartbreak when Victory, whom she believed she was in a relationship with and even confirmed with excitement during her Diary Session with Biggie, picked Joanna as his Deputy Head of House and went further to save Kayikunmi instead of her.

Gigi Jasmine couldn’t hide how shocked she was by Victory’s decisions, saying he betrayed her emotions. Victory’s shocking actions also sent waves across the house.

However, fans have been sympathizing with Gigi Jasmine and rooting for her, as they consider Victory’s volte-face heartless and inhumane.

Still, Victory had never hidden the fact that he had a soft spot for Joanna. Some of his actions proved he preferred to be in a relationship with her. He never showed any clear sign of affection for Gigi Jasmine.

Gigi Jasmine once caught Joanna sitting on Victory’s lap and noticed that he consistently chose to dance with Joanna during both the Thursday pool party and the Saturday Night Party.

Victory had, however, also shared with Gigi Jasmine the reason he was hesitant to commit to her.

On Sunday, he explained to her that although he had feelings for her, he was taking his time to decide whether to pursue a romantic relationship, as he wanted to avoid repeating the mistakes his father made.

Victory said: “I really do like you. You’re such a sweet soul. I’m just trying to know what I’m doing, because you can actually think you know what you’re doing, but you don’t know what you’re doing. I’m trying not to make my father’s mistake, but I keep making the same mistakes over and over again.”