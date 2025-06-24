By Seyi Babalola

Former Big Brother Naija Season 9 housemates and ex-lovers Zion and Chinwe got into a furious dispute about who broke up with whom in the first episode of the reality program reunion, which aired on Monday night.

Zion said that he broke up with Chinwe because their goals did not coincide.

Chinwe, on the other hand, refuted his assertion, calling it “a lie.” She said that their relationship ended because of Zion’s irresponsible attitude.

Zion said: “I basically ended things [broke up with Chinwe].”

The host, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, asked: “Why?”

Zion replied: “Because I felt like we were moving in different places in our lives; how she let it play out.”

Chinwe inferred: “What Zion will not do is sit here and lie on me now.”

Zion asked: “How did I lie on you?”

Chinwe replied: “You could have owned the narrative, my love. What do you mean you broke up with me?”

She narrated how Zion went clubbing all night a day before she returned to her base, despite asking him to come home and spend time with her before she travelled the next noon.

She stated that Zion switched off his phone, and when he returned the next day, he claimed he couldn’t get a ride at that time but drove past their side to his friend’s house.

Chinwe claimed that Zion’s family and friends dislike her because she revealed during the reality show that she sponsored him on the show.