Big Brother Naija Season 10 housemate Dede has placed a bet on her relationship with Kola.

Biggie arranged a false eviction on Monday afternoon, sending housemates Dede, Joanna, and Rooboy into a secret room via the red telephone call.

While in the room, Dede and Rooboy were spotted discussing the complexities of her relationship with Kola.

Dede thought about the unpredictability of her relationship with Kola, claiming that something always gets in the way of their plans for a wonderful week.

In response, Rooboy pressed harder, asking if she truly liked Kola.

Dede jokingly suggested that Kola would have moved on by the time she returned to the house, implying a fun bet.

Dede, – “With me and Kola, anytime we try to be good, something always spoils it. We are never good for one week. Like this week we tried to be good”

Rooboy, – “But Dede shey you like am?”

Dede, – “Before I come back, Kola don move on, make we bet?”

Rooboy, – “Kola really likes Dede, he wan even marry sef”

Dede, – “He talk say e wan come see my mama oh”