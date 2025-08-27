From Paul Orude, Bauchi

Bauchi State Police Command has arrested five men in Zadawa village, Misau Local Government Area, for allegedly forming a syndicate that repeatedly raped a minor.

The incident came to light on August 12, 2025, when Yusuf Muhammad and Danjuma Muhammad reported to Misau Police Division that their daughter had been deceived and sexually abused by several men.

Those arrested include Sulaiman Adamu (42), Umar Adamu (45), Musa Ibrahim (40), Shu’aibu Abubakar (47), and Muhammad Sunusi. Police said the suspects admitted to luring the minor at different times with promises of small sums of money.

One of the suspects, Sunusi, confessed to abusing the girl from as early as age five, while others admitted to exploiting her vulnerability by offering as little as N200 or N500 for sexual acts.

A medical report from the Federal Medical Centre, Misau, confirmed penetration and the presence of seminal fluid.

The Commissioner of Police, CP Sani-Omolori Aliyu, has ordered a thorough investigation by the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID) to ensure the suspects face trial.

CSP Ahmed Mohammed Wakil, the command’s spokesperson, stressed that the police would “leave no stone unturned” in seeking justice for the victim and her family.

This disturbing case comes amid growing concerns about sexual violence against children in rural communities, where poverty and lack of awareness often leave minors vulnerable to exploitation.