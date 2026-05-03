Bauchi State Governor, Bala Mohammed, yesterday announced his defection to the Allied Peoples Movement (APM) along with members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) that are loyal to the Tanimu Turaki-led executives.

Mohammed made this known at Bauchi Government House, after several weeks of waiting by his supporters.

He gave reasons for his defection to the APM, even as he insisted that he could not allow his people to run out without a credible and effective political platform.

Flanked by the APM National Chairman, Yusuf Dantalle and other party and government officials, Mohammed said: “After extensive consultations, we have taken a firm and strategic decision to join the Allied Peoples Movement (APM).

“This is guided by one overriding objective: to secure victory and continue to serve our people with utmost integrity, effectively mobilise our supporters and present a coherent and credible alternative to the people.

“Our duty is to provide energy and direction. At the same time, make sure that the opportunity provided to all of us is not diminished.”

He thanked the PDP, the platform on which he was elected as governor in 2019, for the “important role it has played in our collective political journey”.

“It has been a platform through which we have found and contributed to the development of our state and our nation.

“We remain grateful for this history and the opportunities provided,” Mohammed stated.