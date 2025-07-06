When on January 8, 2025 Maritime Media Ltd., Publishers of Nigeria’s flagship maritime journal, Shipping World , named the Comptroller General of Customs, Bashir Adewale Adeniyi, as the Global Ambassador of the Renewed Hope Agenda, many thought it was a fluke.

In arriving at Bashir Adewale Adeniyi’s choice as the Global Ambassador of the Renewed Hope Agenda, Maritime Media Ltd had critically analysed the eight-point agenda of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu , especially in terms of service delivery, transparency , prosperity and other key performance indicators, which the Nigeria Customs Service under the leadership of Bashir Adeniyi since his appointment in June 2023 had embraced.

As a transformational leader, Wale Adeniyi likes to set goals and lay them bare with timelines for achieving such targets.

His leadership style and skills have, on several occasions, earned him commendation from President Bola Ahmed Tinubu who remarked at the last Comptroller General of Customs Conference that his efforts at repositioning the Service for greater productivity and increased revenue generation were commendable.

It was no surprise, therefore, that the World Customs Organization, the global body that regulates the operations of the Customs worldwide, last week unanimously elected Bashir Adewale Adeniyi as its Chair.

This would be the first time in history that a Nigerian got elected as Chairperson of the body.

For Adeniyi, this recognition came through dint of hardwork and dedicated service to one’s fatherland.

Adeniyi, in two years at Customs House, has contributed significantly to Mr President’s eight-point agenda especially in areas of food security, economic diversification, good governance and industrialization.

Other landmark achievements of Adeniyi include the introduction of advanced ruling and authorised economic operation, dedication of special terminals for export of goods; the launch of B-Odogwu, an indigenous Customs automation platform, and a rise in trade value to N196.94trillion in 2024 from the previous 2023 figure of N70trillion.

Under the Bashir Adeniyi leadership at Customs House, the Service for the first time in its over 100 years history has also launched “Customs Cares”, a corporate social responsibility initiative with six pillars to cater for the needs of its immediate community.

In the entire history of the Service, no Comptroller General has had a more impactful and purpose-driven administration, like Bashir Adewale Adeniyi.

In congratulating the Customs helmsman on his election as Chairperson of the World Customs Organization, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu believes that the hosting of the Nigerian flag at the WCO headquarters in Brussels marks a significant milestone.

It is the first time the Nigerian flag has been raised at the World Customs Headquarters since its founding in 1952.

This event demonstrates the dynamism provided by Adeniyi who has been Comptroller General of Customs since his appointment two years ago. “In two years, Adeniyi has increased revenue collections, consistently surpassing budgetary targets, improved relations with various stakeholders, modernised operations and digitalised processes for effectiveness,” Mr President said in a statement issued by Presidential spokesman, Bayo Onanuga.