Bamidele Salam wins Accord Party Rep ticket for third term in Osun

From Lateef Dada, Osogbo

The Chairman of the House of Representatives Public Accounts Committee, Bamidele Salam, has won the Accord Party ticket for the Ede North/Ede South/Egbedore/Ejigbo Federal Constituency ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Salam, who first entered the House of Representatives in 2019, was re-elected in 2023 on the People Democratic Party (PDP) platform.

He and six other federal lawmakers in Osun later defected to the Accord Party to join state governor, Ademola Adeleke, who had earlier left the PDP amid leadership crises in the party.

Salam emerged winner at an Accord Party primary election held in Ede, Osun State, yesterday. The exercise was supervised by Joseph Omorogbe, Accord’s National Publicity Secretary, who also doubles as the leader of the team that conducted the election.

The primary featured delegates from the four local government areas under the federal constituency.

After winning the ticket, Salam said he would do more to attract development to the communities in his constituency. He also pledged to collaborate with other legislators and the state executives to help build a workable security architecture for Nigeria.

He expressed gratitude for the trust his constituents reposed in him and thanked Governor Adeleke for supporting his political ambition, saying the governor “takes more interest” in the constituency.

Salam stated that if elected in 2027, he would pursue further development through legislative interventions to bring more infrastructure to the communities.

He also emphasized that security is Nigeria’s biggest challenge, noting that people no longer feel safe in homes or when travelling, and argued that leaders must be proactive in ensuring workable systems that guarantee safety of lives and property.