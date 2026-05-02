Bala Mohammed, Bauchi PDP structure defect to APM

From Paul Orude, Bauchi
Governor Bala Mohammed of Bauchi State has formally announced his defection, alongside key structures of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the state, to the Allied Peoples Movement (APM).
The announcement was made at the end of a stakeholders’ meeting held at the Old Banquet Hall in Bauchi on Saturday.
The governor, who was accompanied by top party leaders, including the state PDP Chairman, Samaila Burga, the Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Abubakar Suleiman, his Deputy, Auwal Jatau, and members of his cabinet, stated that the decision followed extensive consultations.
Mohammed explained that recent developments within the PDP and the Supreme Court judgement did not align with expectations, and efforts to restore stability within the party had failed.
“We have witnessed actions that did not align with expectations. After wide consultations, it became clear that efforts to bring sanity within the PDP did not yield results,” he said.
He expressed appreciation to the PDP for its contributions to national and sub-regional development but stressed that political realities necessitated a new direction.
“As responsible leaders, we cannot afford to leave our people without a viable platform,” he stated.
“Our duty is to provide clarity and ensure that our political fortunes are not diminished,” he added.
The governor described the move to the APM as a strategic decision aimed at securing political victory and providing a credible alternative for the people.
“This decision is guided by our overall objective to secure victory. The APM offers us a viable platform to organise and serve the people better,” he stated.
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Mohammed disclosed that members of the State Executive Council and other stakeholders have also joined the new party, with many indicating interest in contesting future elections under its platform.
To ensure a smooth transition, he announced the establishment of a compliance committee to oversee legal and structural alignment with the APM.
He urged party supporters to remain calm and mobilise at the grassroots.
“I urge all our members to remain calm and engage our people with conviction. Our focus remains good governance,” he said.
In his goodwill message, the National Chairman of the APM, Yusuf Mamman Dantale, described Mohammed as a committed democrat.
“APM is a democratic party built on Nigeria-first principles, integrity, and service. Bauchi is unique in its political culture where parties compete fairly,” Dantale said.
The National Chairman of the APM, Yusuf Mamman Dantale, congratulated Governor Bala Mohammed, noting that the party had observed that the people were firmly behind his decision.
“We welcome you to our party. Please feel comfortable in APM and make it your home. There is nothing to fear. Our party has no leadership crisis anywhere; we have no disagreements within the leadership, and we have no factions. We are a constitutional party, committed to discipline, transparency, and integrity,” he said.
The APM National Chairman then presented a party card to the Governor and handed him a large flag of the APM and cassava, all symbolising his official status as a confirmed member of the APM ahead of the 2027 election.
It will be recalled that talks with the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), which had approached the governor, failed over a power-sharing formula.
Overtures from the African Democratic Congress (ADC), which also wooed the Governor, did not come to fruition owing to legal issues within the ADC.