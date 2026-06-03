Azeez reveals secret behind impressive Unity Cup form

Femi Azeez has attributed his impressive performances for the Super Eagles at the Unity Cup to the positive atmosphere within the squad, highlighting the freedom and confidence given to players by manager Eric Chelle.

The Millwall dazzler was the hero of Nigeria’s win over Zimbabwe in the semifinals of the tournament with a match-winning brace on his debut, and continued his fine form with an assist in the 3-0 rout Jamaica in the final.

Azeez revealed that the environment within the team has played a key role in bringing out the best in him.

“Enjoyment. Good vibes here, good team, good management, freedom,” Azeez said when asked what was driving his performances,” Azeez told Proudly Austin.

Azeez spoke about the strong bond that has quickly developed among the players during their short time together in camp.

“It means the world. You know we’ve only been together for eight days, and we formed a good bond, a good family, and we are all happy as you can see with the celebrations. We are happy to win the trophy, and hopefully more.”

Born in London, Azeez qualifies to represent Spain, England and Nigeria, but has insisted that he’s honoured to wear the green and white jersey.

“It’s still an honour and it’s always going to be pride”.

The 24-year-old made himself available for selection for the upcoming friendlies against Poland and Portugal, but Millwall refused to release him to the Nigeria Football Federation.

“Of course. If he calls me up, that will be great but let’s see what happens,” Azeez said.

Azeez admitted that Eric Chelle placed no pressure on him when he received his first call-up to the national team.

“I don’t think there was any expectation. He called me and said, ‘Just do my thing, enjoy myself and see how it goes’.

There was no expectation, no pressure.”

Representing Nigeria had been a long-standing ambition for Azeez, who described his national team debut as the fulfilment of a dream he had nurtured for years.

“For years. I couldn’t tell you how many years. It has been a long time.”

Reflecting on Nigeria’s 3-0 victory over Jamaica in the Unity Cup final, Azeez praised the Reggae Boyz despite the scoreline.

“Jamaica played a good game. They knew how we were going to play, they probably watched us in the first game and we needed to work around the defence.

“They are good players but at the end of the day, our game plan worked.”

Azeez has started the process of acquiring a Nigerian passport ahead of a possible cap-tying appearance for the Super Eagles in September.