Assembly race: Kaduna APC aspirant warns against imposition

10 May 2026 4:04 am WAT

Rapheal By
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Enugu State

From Noah Ebije, Kaduna

An aspirant for Lere West Constituency seat in the Kaduna State House of Assembly on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Tom Garba, has warned against imposition of candidates during the scheduled primary election.

“I understand that our party has different processes for candidate emergence, including primaries or consensus. But it is not right for anyone to go around claiming to be an ‘anointed candidate.’ If someone is anointed, by who, let there be clarity,” he said.

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Garba, a native of Lere Local Government Area, told journalists at a press conference that his ambition was driven by the desire to improve the quality of representation for his constituents.

He alleged that the constituency has not benefited meaningfully from the previous representation.

 “We have a gap in enjoying the dividends of democracy. Looking back, there were times we experienced meaningful representation, but recently, the situation has not been encouraging,” Garba stated.

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