Arsenal chase history as Arteta targets Champions League breakthrough

Arsenal’s Champions League campaign has reached a point where it can no longer be treated as background noise, with Mikel Arteta openly urging his players to “take the opportunity” as they prepare for a tense semi-final first leg against Atletico Madrid.

The Gunners arrived in Madrid under calm conditions, but forecasts point to a stormy night at the Estadio Metropolitano. Arteta, however, insisted his squad are focused on performance, not distractions.

“We have to play with confidence, desire and will,” he said. “This is the moment to show who we are.”

There was a brief moment of confusion in his press conference when Arteta initially suggested Jurrien Timber was available, before later confirming the defender is not in the matchday squad.

Bukayo Saka and other key players remain available for selection.

Beyond that slip, the message around Arsenal remains consistent: belief is growing.

This is their second straight Champions League semi-final appearance, and the sense inside the club is that they are no longer just participants but contenders.

Their European run has developed quietly, often overshadowed by the Premier League title race, but it now stands as the clearest route to a major trophy.

Arsenal have never lifted the Champions League, and the opportunity is now directly in front of them three matches away from a first-ever final appearance since 2006.

Atletico Madrid, led by Diego Simeone, will offer a different kind of test. They remain one of Europe’s most difficult knockout opponents, with experience, discipline, and attacking threats like Antoine Griezmann and Julian Alvarez.

But Arsenal believe they have evolved. Arteta has repeatedly stressed adaptability, and that will be tested in a hostile Spanish atmosphere.

“We’ve played in different conditions all season,” he said. “We adapt, but we stay ourselves.”

For Arsenal, this is no longer just a campaign of promise. It is a direct path to history and Madrid will reveal how far they have really come.