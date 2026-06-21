From Felix Ikem, Nsukka

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), in the early hours of yesterday, declared the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Ikeje Asogwa, winner of the June 20 Enugu North Senatorial District by-election.

The by-election was conducted to replace the late Sen. Okey Ezea, who represented the district, but died on November 18, 2025, after a brief illness, at the age of 62.

Announcing the results at the INEC office in Nsukka, Prof Christian Ezeibe, the INEC Returning Officer for the by-election, disclosed that Asogwa, the APC candidate, polled a total of 162,360 votes to defeat his closest rival, Dr Nestor Ezeme of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), who polled 9,299 votes to finish second in the election.

The returning officer said that the number of registered voters in Enugu North Senatorial District is 727, 340 while 184,094 were accredited in the election.

He gave the breakdown of votes scored by the seven candidates of political parties that participated in the by-election as follows:

Chika Idoko Emmanuel of African Democratic Party (ADC) 1,676.

Asogwa Ikeji Israel of All Progressive Congress (APC) 162,360; Anieke Kingsley Chukwuebuka of Boot Party (BP) 416.

Eze Ejike Simon of Labour Party (LP) 1,027; Ossia Elias Okwudiri of Nigerian Democratic Party (NDC) 3,129; Ezema Nestor Chike of People Democratic Party (PDP) 9,299, while Ugwuanyi Charles Ugwochukwu of People Redemption Party (PRP) scored 667

“Asogwa, the candidate of APC, having satisfied the requirements of the law in this election, and scored the highest votes in the election, is hereby declared the winner and is returned. I thank you all for your cooperation, support and maturity that made the by-election a success,” he said.

Reacting, the Director, Media and Strategy Communication for the Ikeje Asogwa Campaign Organisation, Samson Ezea, said that the outcome of the election is a reflection of the overwhelming support enjoyed by Asogwa across the six local government areas that make up the Enugu North Senatorial Zone.

Meanwhile, Asogwa, the Senator-elect, in an appreciation message after he was declared the winner, thanked the people of the senatorial district for their support and confidence reposed in him.

He thanked the state governor and his deputy for their leadership and support, promising to serve with integrity, diligence, humility, and unwavering commitment.

“I sincerely thank the good people of Enugu North Senatorial Zone for the overwhelming support, trust, and confidence you reposed in me during the just-concluded Enugu North Senatorial By-Election.

“The massive votes cast in my favour and that of our great party are not only a resounding mandate, but also a clear demonstration of your belief in our shared vision for a greater, more prosperous, and more inclusive Enugu North Senatorial Zone.

“I am profoundly honoured by this overwhelming victory and remain grateful for the solidarity, prayers, endorsements, and unwavering support that culminated in this historic outcome.

“I wish to express my special appreciation to my leader, mentor, and the leader of our great party, the pragmatic, dynamic, ebullient, effervescent, innovative, and visionary Governor of Enugu State, Dr Barr. Peter Ndubuisi Mbah, whose unwavering commitment to the unity, peace, and development of Enugu State continues to inspire confidence and progress. His support, leadership, and dedication played a significant role in the success recorded in this election.

“I also extend my heartfelt gratitude to the Deputy Governor of Enugu State, Barr. Ifeanyi Ossai; our party leadership at the national, state, local government, ward, and unit levels; local government chairmen; party stakeholders and faithful; community leaders; traditional rulers; religious leaders; youth and women groups; security agencies; electoral body; members of the media; friends; family members; supporters; and all well-wishers who stood by us throughout this journey.

“Your support was massive, your sacrifices were invaluable, and your commitment was inspiring. I remain forever grateful.

“I equally congratulate my fellow contestants for their courage, commitment, and participation in the electoral process. Democracy thrives when citizens and leaders freely contest ideas and seek the mandate of the people,” he said.

The Senator-elect, while urging the people of the district to unite for the interest and development of the area, declared that there’s no victor, no vanquished in the election.

“Now that the election is over, I urge all of us to unite in the collective interest of our people and our state. There is no victor and no vanquished; the true winner is Enugu North Senatorial Zone.

“I wholeheartedly dedicate this victory to the resilient, hardworking, and forward-looking people of Enugu North Senatorial Zone and our great son, late Senator Okey Ezea, who lost his life in active service. This victory belongs to every voter who believed in our cause and worked tirelessly to ensure its success. It also marks a significant milestone for our party and serves as a strong foundation for greater achievements in the years ahead,” he said.