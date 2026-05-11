APC to use direct primaries where consensus fails — Aliyu

By Lawrence Agbo

The All Progressives Congress has said it will adopt direct primaries in situations where party consensus cannot be reached ahead of elections.

This was disclosed on Channels Tv by Farouk Aliyu, Chairman, APC National Assembly Screening Committee, who explained that the party’s nomination process remains open and competitive, with no aspirant automatically excluded.

Aliyu said the APC’s consensus arrangement is not designed to shut out contenders, but to encourage internal agreement where possible before reverting to a vote-based system.

According to him, if there are disagreements over a consensus candidate, the party will fall back on direct primaries to ensure fairness and transparency.

“The idea of a consensus candidate does not preclude anyone else from running,” he said.

He added that where competing interests make consensus impossible, the party constitution provides for direct primaries as the next step.

“If there are contending opinions regarding consensus, direct primaries will be used in those instances. Nobody will be excluded,” he stated.

Aliyu’s clarification comes amid ongoing political positioning within the APC as stakeholders begin preparations for future elections and internal party contests.