APC primaries: Tinubu warns against division, urges unity among members

By Lawrence Agbo

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has called on members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) to remain united and avoid internal conflicts as the party begins its nationwide primaries ahead of the 2026 general elections.

In a statement released to mark the commencement of the primaries, Tinubu described the exercise as more than just a process for selecting candidates, saying it represents a major test of the party’s unity, resilience and collective strength.

The primaries, which began with House of Representatives contests on May 15, will run through various elective positions before ending with the presidential primary scheduled for May 25.

According to the president, the process offers APC members an opportunity to reaffirm the values and shared ideals on which the party was founded.

“The primary elections are not mere exercises to produce our standard bearers. They are a referendum on our unity, resilience and strength as a party,” he said.

Tinubu praised efforts by party leaders to adopt consensus arrangements where possible, describing it as a healthy option that helps reduce bitterness, rancour and unnecessary division among members.

However, where consensus fails, he urged aspirants and delegates to approach the primaries with maturity, discipline and sportsmanship.

He warned against what he called “do-or-die politics,” stressing that the APC must not allow internal contests to damage party unity or weaken its democratic principles.

“We cannot afford rancorous conduct or the debasement of our democracy and party unity,” he said.

Tinubu advised winners not to celebrate in ways that humiliate others, while urging those who lose to accept the outcome with grace and prepare for future opportunities.

He said the true winners are those who choose party stability over personal ambition and called on successful aspirants and party leaders to immediately reach out to those who were unsuccessful.

“Our opponents are waiting for us to be against each other; we should disappoint them,” he stated.

The president also directed governors, party officials and leaders at all levels to ensure a fair and transparent process by providing equal opportunities for all aspirants without bias or sentiment.

He particularly stressed the need to support women and young people during the primaries, saying both groups remain critical to the future of the party and the country.

“The inclusion of women and youth is dear to my heart. We cannot afford to relegate the two significant demographics of our population,” he said.

Tinubu also reminded security agencies, especially the police, to remain professional and limit their role strictly to maintaining peace and order during the exercise.

He reaffirmed that the APC was founded on the principles of progressive politics, consensus building and sacrifice, adding that the party must preserve those values as it prepares for another electoral cycle.