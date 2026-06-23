APC primaries over, focus now on general elections, says Ojelabi amid party discontent

The Chairman of the Lagos State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Cornelius Ojelabi, has urged party members to put the recently concluded primary elections behind them and concentrate on securing victory in the forthcoming general elections.

Ojelabi made the appeal amid growing dissatisfaction among some party members following the emergence of candidates and subsequent adjustments to the list of winners from the APC primaries conducted across the state.

Speaking during a stakeholders’ engagement in Lagos, the APC chairman acknowledged that the primary process had generated concerns in some quarters but stressed that internal contests are a normal feature of democratic politics.

“The primaries have come and gone. Our focus now is on the general elections,” Ojelabi declared, calling on aggrieved members to embrace reconciliation and work collectively for the success of the party.

He emphasised that the APC remains a united political family and urged members to place the overall interest of the party above individual ambitions and grievances.

According to him, the task ahead is to ensure that the party retains its dominance in Lagos State by mobilising support across the wards, local government areas and constituencies ahead of the elections.

His comments come against the backdrop of complaints by some aspirants and supporters over changes made to the list of candidates that emerged from the party’s primaries.

The development has sparked debates within the party, with some members expressing dissatisfaction over what they described as inconsistencies in the selection process.

However, Ojelabi maintained that the party’s leadership is committed to addressing concerns through established internal mechanisms and dialogue, insisting that unity remains critical to the APC’s electoral success.

He assured members that efforts were ongoing to reconcile aggrieved stakeholders and strengthen the party ahead of the polls.

“The APC is bigger than any individual. What is important at this stage is for all members to close ranks and work together to ensure victory in the general elections,” he said.

The Lagos APC chairman further expressed confidence in the party’s chances at the polls, citing its track record in governance and grassroots support across the state.