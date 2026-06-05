From Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Nentawe Yilwatda, has doused the curiosity of party members complaining about the continued delay in the release of names of successful candidates after the party’s primaries, declaring that it will be made public after the national leadership has reviewed various appeals.

There has been apprehension over the delay in publishing names of candidates that emerged victorious in the primary elections.

Reacting to the concerns, Yilwatda said while the party values every grassroots voice, all grievances arising from the primaries must strictly follow the provisions of the amended Electoral Act and the party’s internal guidelines.

The party’s boss made the clarification at the party’s national Secretariat, Abuja while addressing a group of protesting stakeholders under the auspices of the Coalition of National Civil Society Organizations, yesterday.

Speaking after receiving the petition from the protesters on the just-concluded party primary in Niger South Senatorial District, the APC Chairman assured that legally, only individuals who participated as candidates in the internal elections hold the locus standi to dispute the outcomes. “I will ask you a few questions,” Yilwatda told the protesters. “Are you aware that based on the Electoral Act, it is only the aspirants that contested that are supposed to lodge complaints? Is that okay? In simple terms, it is the aspirants that contest the election that can challenge the process of the election.”

Yilwatda advised the group to direct their principals to utilize the party’s established internal conflict resolution mechanisms, assuring that any valid grievance must have met the strict statutory timelines.

“I advise you to tell the aspirants to go and write a petition that they were unjustly treated. And that was supposed to be submitted to the Appeal Committee.”

Yilwatda also reminded them that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) window for primary dispute resolutions closed on May 30. “We will forward it to the legal unit to treat them. If they are among those people that submitted within the timeline, because we have to be law-abiding as a party.”

He, however, assured that the party is not blind to the concerns of its base, explaining that he cut short his schedule to listen to them because the party relies on the goodwill of ordinary citizens.

“This party is meant to address any problem that people have in the grassroots. We need the people. We need the votes. I am not going to discard any voice. That is the reason I saw this, I have to return to address you,” he noted. Responding to questions on the growing anxiety among aspirants over the delay in releasing the final list of successful candidates and the demands by some cleared aspirants for refunds, Yilwatda sued for patience, explaining that a primary election is not the final stage of the nomination process.

“There is a process for undertaking all those issues. The legal department is handling all the appeal reports,” the Chairman stated, adding: “That you had an election, that’s not the final decision. Until the appeal has been treated, then we will call the National Working Committee (NWC) who will now look at both before we now have to finalise.”

The coalition, in a two-page petition, demanded immediate cancellation and nullification of the senatorial primary election in the Niger South, lamenting widespread manipulation, exclusion of legitimate delegates, and external political interference as grounds for their grievance.

Signed by the Deputy National Secretary of the coalition, Danesi Momoh Prince, the group alleged that the democratic choices of the people were compromised to favour a predetermined outcome.

“This peaceful protest is driven by our collective commitment to electoral justice, internal party democracy, good governance, and the protection of democratic values,” the petition read.

“We are deeply disturbed by the widespread allegations surrounding the conduct of the purported primary election, including claims of irregularities, lack of transparency, exclusion of legitimate delegates, political interference, manipulation of the process, and the alleged imposition of a preferred candidate against the wishes of party members.”

Equally accusing the state executive directly of attempting to subvert the will of the local electorate, the group stated: “Governor Umaru Bago cannot impose a Senator on the people of Zone A, Niger State.”

While warning that ignoring the brewing anger among party faithful in Niger State could severely hurt the party’s chances at the general polls, the coalition noted: “We consider it unacceptable that a process intended to reflect the democratic choice of delegates has become the subject of serious controversy and widespread rejection.”

“The CNCSOs wish to state clearly that democracy cannot thrive where electoral outcomes are perceived to be predetermined. Political parties must remain institutions of participation, competition, accountability, and fairness.”