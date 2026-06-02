From Abel Leonard, Lafia

​Senator Ahmed Wadada Aliyu, the All Progressives Congress governorship candidate for the 2027 Nasarawa State election, has called on party members to close ranks and work together for victory, declaring that there was no victor and no vanquished following the primary election.

Speaking during his acceptance speech in Lafia on Monday at the Ministry of Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Wadada formally accepted the mandate and unveiled his development blueprint, tagged the HEARTS Agenda.

​The APC candidate appealed to aggrieved party members and supporters to remain within the fold, warning against actions capable of creating deep divisions within the ruling party.

He urged anyone contemplating leaving to reconsider, describing the APC as a large, accommodating political family that is strong enough to handle diverse aspirations and opinions.

Wadada characterised his emergence as a victory for democracy, unity, and continuity, stating that the mandate belonged to all party members and citizens who desired a prosperous Nasarawa State. He commended the APC leadership, including State Chairman Dr Aliyu Bello and the electoral officials, for conducting a peaceful, transparent, and credible primary election.

​The senator paid tribute to Governor Abdullahi Sule for providing stability throughout the primary process, noting that the current administration had laid a solid foundation for development through investments in infrastructure, industrialization, agriculture, healthcare, education, and security.

​Unveiling his vision, Wadada explained that the HEARTS Agenda represents Human Capital Development, Economic Enhancement, Accountability, Rural Transformation, Technological Advancement, and Security.

He noted that the comprehensive blueprint is designed to consolidate existing achievements while opening up fresh opportunities for growth and youth empowerment.

​He pledged to run an inclusive, accountable government aligned with President Bola Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda and expressed gratitude to traditional rulers, religious leaders, and party faithful across the 147 wards for their support.