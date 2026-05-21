APC: Kogi East leaders defend outcome of senatorial primary

From Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

Leaders and stakeholders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kogi East Senatorial zone have defended the outcome of the senatorial primary in the zone, saying the exercise was a free, fair, credible and reflects the wishes of party members.

The leaders, in a statement t by Abubakar Rajab, urged aspirants, who are aggrieved over the outcome of the exercise, including Senator Jibrin Echocho, to accept the outcome of the primary in the overall interest of the party. According to them, there is need for all aspirants and their supporters to support the winner of the primary in order to strengthen party cohesion ahead of future electoral contests

The leaders explained that the party resorted to direct primary after extensive consultations among elders, party executives, opinion leaders and stakeholders across Kogi East failed to produce a consensus arrangement, noting that the process reflected the “true spirit of democracy,” as the emergence of the winning candidate was the clear expression of the will of party members across the district.

They added that while consensus-building efforts were initially explored, “observable gaps and emerging concerns” made it necessary to adopt direct primaries to provide all aspirants equal opportunity to test their popularity, grassroots appeal and political acceptability among APC members.

According to them, the primary election was conducted peacefully and without intimidation, coercion or manipulation, adding that party members turned out massively to vote for candidates of their choice.

The party leaders lauded President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for his unwavering commitment to democratic principles, internal party discipline, justice, equity and fairness within the APC, and the APC National Chairman Prof. Nentawe Yilwatda, and members of the National Working Committee (NWC), for providing steadfast leadership and strengthening internal democracy within the ruling party.

Furthermore, they commended Kogi State governor, Usman Ododo for ensuring a level playing field for all aspirants during the primaries, as well as the immediate past governor, Yahaya Bello his political leadership in the state and expressed optimism that the party would deliver overwhelming support for President Tinubu and APC candidates in future elections.