APC defends Tinubu’s policies amid economic hardship

By Lawrence Agbo

George Agbakahi has defended the policies of President Bola Tinubu amid growing public frustration over economic hardship, insisting that the administration inherited a damaged economy that required painful but necessary reforms.

Speaking on ARISE News, Agbakahi said Tinubu took bold steps by ending the fuel subsidy regime and unifying the exchange rate system, which he described as major sources of corruption and financial waste under previous administrations.

“President Tinubu came on board as a bold and courageous leader,” he said.

According to him, the former subsidy system drained trillions of naira from public resources.

“Nigeria spent about ₦12 trillion on fuel subsidy,” Agbakahi stated.

He also criticised the previous exchange rate structure, arguing that it created loopholes for corruption and financial manipulation.

“It was full of corruption,” he added.

The APC chieftain claimed the reforms have already improved revenue generation across government agencies, citing figures from the Federal Inland Revenue Service.

“FIRS was generating mere ₦11 trillion before; currently it is generating ₦28.3 trillion,” he said.

Agbakahi further pointed to the student loan programme and vocational training initiatives as examples of the administration’s efforts to support young Nigerians.

“Almost ₦250 billion has been disbursed to students,” he stated, while adding that about 650,000 youths were benefiting from technical and vocational programmes.

On security, Agbakahi acknowledged that insecurity remains a challenge but argued that the Tinubu administration has increased investment in military equipment and operations.

“The president has provided arms, ammunition, and helicopters,” he said.

He maintained that insecurity predates Tinubu’s government and claimed that security conditions have improved in some parts of the South East and South South.

“There has been tremendous reduction in insecurity in some areas,” he said.

Agbakahi concluded that although many Nigerians are still facing economic difficulties, the administration’s reforms have started rebuilding key sectors of the economy and strengthening government revenue.