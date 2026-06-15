APC dancing while Nigeria burns- Group laments

…Blasts Ebonyi 2027 Rally, Says Nigerians Need Security, Not Campaigns

From Charity Nwakaudu, Abuja

The Fix Nigeria Group has slammed the All Progressives Congress (APC) over its recent political rally in Ebonyi State, accusing the ruling party of engaging in premature electioneering while Nigerians grapple with insecurity, kidnappings, economic hardship and collapsing infrastructure.

The group described the rally, attended by the APC National Chairman and other top party leaders, as insensitive, ill-timed and a clear sign that the ruling party is detached from the suffering of ordinary citizens.

In a statement signed by its frontline member, Mr. Chike Uba, the group said it was disturbing that APC leaders were already mobilising for the 2027 elections when many parts of the country remain under siege from violent attacks and criminality.

“Nigeria is bleeding. Citizens are being killed almost daily. Communities are under siege. Farmers cannot access their farmlands, businesses are struggling and families are living in fear. Yet, APC leaders have chosen this moment to embark on a political carnival for 2027. It is insensitive, irresponsible and deeply disappointing,” Uba said.

The group noted that the South-East, where the rally was held, continues to suffer from poor federal roads and inadequate infrastructure, arguing that residents need development and security more than campaign speeches.

“The people of the South-East do not need campaign rhetoric for 2027. They need functional roads, security, investments and policies that improve their lives. Instead of discussing solutions to the region’s challenges, APC leaders are already focused on the next election,” he added.

Uba also took a swipe at the APC National Chairman, saying his participation in the rally raised questions about the party’s priorities, especially as his home state of Plateau continues to battle recurring attacks and displacement of communities.

“One would have expected him to devote his energy towards addressing the security crisis affecting his people and other Nigerians. Rather than leading efforts to stop the killings and rescue kidnapped citizens, he has joined the campaign train. This is completely out of touch with the mood of the nation,” he stated.

The group insisted that leadership demands empathy and responsiveness, not endless politicking, stressing that the government should focus on securing lives, rebuilding infrastructure, creating jobs and restoring hope to citizens.

It therefore urged the APC to halt what it called “premature 2027 politicking” and concentrate on governance.

“History will not judge leaders by the number of rallies they attended but by how they responded when their people were in distress. APC must stop campaigning and start governing,” Uba declared.

The group further expressed confidence that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) would provide Ebonyi people with a credible alternative, promising purposeful leadership and accelerated development.

According to Uba, the PDP is already consulting stakeholders across the state with a view to “rescuing Ebonyi from darkness, stagnation and poor governance,” while offering residents a government that places their welfare, security and prosperity above political showmanship.