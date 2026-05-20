APC creating confusion in Rivers, says Ann Kio Briggs

By Lawrence Agbo

Human rights activist and Niger Delta advocate, Ann Kio Briggs, has accused the All Progressives Congress (APC) of creating political confusion in Rivers State amid growing uncertainty surrounding the party’s primaries and the future political direction of Governor Siminalayi Fubara.

Speaking during an appearance on Politics Today, Briggs said the confusion currently dominating political discussions in the state was not caused by Rivers’ people but by the actions and interference of the APC leadership.

“If we seem to be confused, we are not the people setting the confusion. The confusion is being set by the APC,” she said.

Briggs also blamed what she described as excessive interference in Rivers politics, allegedly allowed by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, insisting that the situation was worsening political uncertainty in the state.

“The confusion is being set by the level of interference that the president has allowed to go on in Rivers State,” she added.

According to her, one of the major concerns among residents is the uncertainty surrounding whether Governor Siminalayi Fubara would eventually contest future elections under the APC or remain outside the party.

“What I am sure of is that the confusion we are facing today, where we do not know whether the governor is going to run on the ticket of APC or not run on the ticket of APC, is what is our concern,” she said.

She said the unresolved political tensions and conflicting signals emerging from the APC had left many Rivers residents confused about the direction of the state’s politics ahead of future elections.

The activist warned that continued political interference and internal disputes could deepen divisions within the state and further complicate the APC’s standing in Rivers.

Her comments come amid the lingering political crisis involving Fubara and the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, whose rivalry has continued to shape political alignments in Rivers State.