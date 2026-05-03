Anyim’s son emerges as Ebonyi APC consensus candidate

From Uchenna Inya, Abakaliki
Anyim Chisom Godswill, the son of the former Senate President and former Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Senator Anyim Pius Anyim, has been ‘anointed’ as the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for the Ivo State Constituency in Ebonyi State for next year’s general election.
Chisom emerged as the consensus candidate of the party during a consultative stakeholders’ meeting of the Ivo Local Government Area, convened by the council chairman, Chief Emmanuel Ajah, during the weekend.
The meeting was held in Isiaka, the headquarters of the local government, and was presided over by Ajah.
Chisom Anyim Pius will take over from Chief Onyebuchi Ogbadu, a first-timer in the State House of Assembly.
The chairman of the local government, Ajah, told Daily Sun that Chisom was adopted by the stakeholders of Ivo to bring him closer to home.
“Yes, it is true. The whole of Ivo unanimously adopted Chisom Anyim as the consensus candidate of APC for Ivo State Constituency for next year’s general election.
“I can forward you the whole videos and everything. The whole Ivo people gathered and informed Sen Anyim Pius Anyim that his son will be flying our party’s ticket for the 2027 general election.
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“Sen. Anyim Pius Anyim opposed our decision, but we insisted on his son at least letting us bring the boy home, and that was why the whole Ivo people chose the boy,” Ajah said.
All the aspirants of the party for the Ivo State Constituency accepted and endorsed Chisom’s choice during the stakeholders’ meeting.
One of them, Dr Chika Okorie, a seasoned broadcast journalist, said she will deploy her journalistic expertise to support him. She appreciated Governor Francis Nwifuru for his care, support, and love for her during the race.
“In my earlier message declaring my intention to represent the good people of Ivo Constituency in the Ebonyi State House of Assembly come 2027, I made it clear that our father and leader, Governor Nwifuru, amplifies the voice of the common man through meaningful opportunities and inclusive dialogue. I am a living witness.
“It was His Excellency’s political disposition that inspired me, without a godfather, to step into the race. The love shown to me is both gratifying and fulfilling. He remains an indefatigable leader who lifts the humble to dine among kings and queens. I am a witness.
“My unquantifiable gratitude goes to the entire First Family of Ebonyi. Our amiable and consummate First Lady, Chief Mrs Uzoamaka Mary-Maudline Ogbonna Nwifuru, holds a special place in the hearts of people of goodwill. Mummy, we love you beyond measure. Words cannot fully express my appreciation for your warmth and motherly support. I am a witness.
“With the emergence of a consensus aspirant, soon-to-be candidate and member representing Ivo Constituency in the State House of Assembly, Hon. Anyim Chisom Godswill, I pledge my journalistic expertise in support of his success. A resounding congratulations, my dear brother. I am a witness.
“To my teeming supporters, I remain grateful. The party is supreme. May God reward you all, in Jesus’ name. Amen. I solicit your support in sharing this message,” she said.