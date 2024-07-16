Anti-govt mass protest looms

From Okwe Obi, Abuja

Rising inflation and spike in prices of food have heightened agitation for a nationwide protest scheduled to take place in the 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

Regardless of the announcement by the the Federal Government, yesterday, that it had dispatched 740 trucks of rice across the 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory, with each state receiving 20 trucks containing 1,200 bags of 25kg, organizers of the planned protests slated for between August 1 and 10, tagged: ‘Sóró Sókè’ (A Yoruba word for speak out), have vowed not to back down.

This is as controversial Islamic scholar, Sheik Ahmad Gumi, has weighed in directing Nigerians to go ahead and ventilate their anger and drive governmental change. He expressed optimism that peaceful protests would effectively convey public demands for good governance and development.

A flyer making the rounds on social media entitled: “End Bad Government in Nigeria 2024” had predicated the planned protest on 10 policies of the government, which according to them have imposed unexpected hardship on Nigerians.

Among other demands, the group urged the government to “end subsidy scam and reverse fuel price to below N300 per litter, bring tertiary education fees back to their previous rates, restore electricity tariff to affordable levels for the public, return import duties to their previous rates, publicly disclose and reduce the salaries and allowances of all Senators, House of Representative members, reform EFCC.”

The planned nationwide protest has instilled fear on Nigerian public officer holders, especially lawmakers who are fidgeting over possible attack on them. Last week, the Senate at plenary expressed fear that angry Nigerians may resort to attack and revolt against public office holders as a result of the prevailing hardship.

The debate followed a motion, titled: “Urgent Need to address Food Insecurity and Market Exploitation of Consumables in Nigeria”, sponsored by Senator Sunday Karimi Steve representing Kogi West Senatorial District and co-sponsored by Senator Ali Ndume Mohammed representing Borno South Senatorial District.

Former Senate president, Ahmed Lawan, after commending the mover of the motion submitted that Nigerians have exhausted their patience and may come after them if nothing was done in quick time due to acute hunger.

“If we don’t take immediate action, we will lose the power and our citizens under the situation of increased fuel price, increased electricity price, increased everything and we are yet to get the right measures to provide questions for our constituents.

“We wouldn’t like the kind of thing that we see in our streets and it is time that we take every possible action to get out of the arms of the government to ensure that food floods our country, the right food”, he said.

Sheik Gumi, in a video clip sighted by Daily Sun, yesterday, recalled that former president, Muhammadu Buhari, protested against the administration of then president Goodluck Jonathan.

“Politicians are very stubborn, it is mass protests that only disturb them.

“In Sudan and Liberia, the conflicts were like family feuds, which are very dangerous. But Nigeria is different, with diverse ethnicities, religions, cultures, tribes, and sects.

“Protest is the only language the government understands.

“In 2015, Muhammadu Buhari and other top All Progressives Congress, APC, officials came out to protest that the previous government had spoiled Nigeria. Then, protest was legal but now it’s illegal.

“God willing, the protest will proceed peacefully, and the government must understand and respond positively to the language of protest.”

He lampooned what he termed government’s inconsistent stance on protests, pointing out that in 2015, Muhammadu Buhari and other All Progressives Congress (APC) officials led protests against the previous government. “Then, protest was legal but now it’s illegal,” he mocked.

“God willing, the protest will proceed peacefully, and the government must understand and respond positively to the language of protest,” Sheik Gumi said

However, the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Community Engagement (North East), Abdulhamid Yahaya Abba, has cautioned youths particularly those in the North East region against taking part in the demonstration.

Abba, in a statement, yesterday, charged them to engage in meaningful ventures, and not allow themselves to be distracted.

According to him, the Tinubu administration anticipated the short-term effects of certain tough decisions, which were necessary to address long-standing issues neglected by previous governments for political reasons.

While assuring the youths of the government’s long-term solutions, Abba said the government was not unmindful of the current hardship faced by Nigerians, and that is why it has implemented various palliative measures.

He highlighted the importance of subsistence and commercial farming as opportunities to alleviate the difficulties.

“These tough decisions were essential, despite their short-term impacts, because previous leaderships chose to sidestep them, likely for political reasons.

“The importance of subsistence and commercial farming cannot be overstated as a means to alleviate the current hardships,” he said.

He remarked that reports predicting food insecurity preceded the Tinubu administration, which in fact, prompted some of the recent policy decisions.

With the farming season underway and inaugurated the Food Systems Coordination Unit (PFSCU) by Vice President Kashim Shettima, he stressed the need for the youths to stay focused.

“We must stay focused and not be swayed by those who seek unrest for personal gain, especially with new opportunities from the PFSCU and initiatives by the Minister of Agriculture.

“Immediate respite will come once the refineries are fully operational. The Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) Limited is well on top of the matter, and efforts like Dangote’s must be commended. This will help reduce the cost of energy, which is vital for economic stability.”

Furthermore, Abba linked these efforts to ongoing initiatives to improve the supply of electricity to underserved areas, led by the Rural Electrification Agency (REA) under the leadership of Abba Abubakar Aliyu as managing director and chief executive officer.

On June 12, civil society groups, including the Take It Back Movement, the Education Rights Campaign, the Coalition for Revolution, and the Socialist Workers League, held protests against rising living costs, insecurity, and other pressing issues. They carried placards with messages such as: “President Tinubu, let the poor breathe,” “Pay living wages to all Nigerian workers now,” “End insecurity,” “Nationalize the power sector,” and “Reverse fee hikes now.”