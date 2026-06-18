Annual youth leadership lecture to hold seventh edition in July

The seventh edition of the Oladele John Nihi Annual Lecture is scheduled to hold on July 15, 2026, with organisers set to continue discussions on youth leadership, governance and entrepreneurship.

The annual lecture series, which began in 2020, has featured conversations on issues affecting young Nigerians, including political participation, leadership, innovation and economic empowerment.

The maiden edition focused on the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on youth political participation, while the second edition examined youth involvement in governance.

Other editions have explored Nigeria’s political climate, leadership prospects, entrepreneurship and innovation, with speakers drawn from government, academia, the private sector and civil society.

Organisers said the 2026 edition will mark the seventh consecutive year of the programme, which brings together young people and stakeholders to discuss governance, leadership and national development.

The lecture series was established by Oladele John Nihi and has been held annually on July 15. Details of this year’s theme, venue and speakers are expected to be announced ahead of the event.