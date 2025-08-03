As Anambra South zone backs Gov’s second term

From Aloysius Attah, Onitsha

Anambra State Governor, Prof. Chukwuma Soludo has declared that “street urchins won’t govern a state that produced Zik, Nwafor Orizu, Ojukwu, Achebe,” as he rallied party faithful in Aguata Local Government Area of Anambra State.

The Governor, speaking at a massive All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) rally at Ekwulobia Urban Stadium, declared that Anambra is “too big for charlatans” and must not be distracted by what he described as impostors and unserious aspirants.

The rally organized by Anambra South stakeholders, which took place on Saturday, endorsed Soludo for a second term in office and adopted Chief Emma Nwachukwu as APGA’s candidate for the Anambra South senatorial by-election scheduled for August 16.

It drew an impressive crowd of party loyalists, traditional rulers, community leaders, and political stakeholders.

Also in attendance were the APGA National Chairman, state and local government executives, and former Deputy Governor Dame Virgy Etiaba.

Soludo, visibly impressed by the turnout, said he had not yet launched his official campaign but was humbled by the support.

He disclosed that the rally was organized and funded entirely by party members determined to see himself re-elected and to ensure Nwachukwu’s victory in the senatorial race.

“Emma Nwachukwu will go to Senate within the next two weeks. Vote for him to go to the National Assembly,” Soludo said, adding that the party needed synergy between the Senator and the State Government. “Onodugo will win,” he said emphatically.

The Governor used the occasion to accuse the All Progressives Congress (APC) of plotting to manipulate the forthcoming elections in Anambra, warning aspirants from Anambra South who are eyeing the governorship seat against destabilizing the state’s political balance.

He dismissed as deceitful the promises by some aspirants to run for only one term, insisting such people required “psychiatric evaluation.”

“Anambra doesn’t need street urchins as Governor. This is the State that produced the likes of Zik of Africa, Dr. Nwafor Orizu, Dim Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu, and Prof. Chinua Achebe, among others. It is too big for charlatans,” he declared.

Soludo alleged that some aspirants were merely using their campaigns to extort funds from unsuspecting businessmen and the public. He maintained that his administration’s achievements over the past four years justified his second-term bid.

In a renewed call for peace, he again offered amnesty to armed groups hiding in the forests, urging them to surrender and embrace rehabilitation or face the full weight of the law.

In a display of solidarity, APGA stakeholders in Anambra South presented a donation of ₦100 million to support Soludo’s campaign. Traditional rulers in the senatorial district also honoured him with the “Olu Atuegwu” chieftaincy title – a title already conferred on him in Anambra North and Central.

The rally concluded with a united call for APGA to maintain its dominance in Anambra as the party prepares for the August 16 by-election and the November 8 governorship contest.