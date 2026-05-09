AMVCA 2026: Uzor Arukwe, Linda Ejiofor win best lead actor, actress

09 May 2026 10:20 pm WAT

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AMVCA 2026: Uzor Arukwe, Linda Ejiofor win best lead actor, actress
Enugu State

By Seyi Babalola

Nollywood stars Uzor Arukwe and Linda Ejiofor have received the Best Lead Actor and Best Lead Actress awards, respectively, at the 2026 Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice prizes.

Arukwe won the Best Lead Actor award for his performance in Colours of Fire, defeating a strong field of nominees that included Mike Ezuruonye (Oversabi Aunty), Lateef Adedimeji (Lisabi: A Legend Is Born), William Benson (To Kill a Monkey), Kanayo O. Kanayo (Grandpa Must Obey), Khumbuza Meyiwa (Bet I Love You), Wale Ojo (3 Cold Dishes), and Femi Branch (Red Circle).

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In the Best Lead Actress category, Ejiofor was honoured for her role in The Serpent’s Gift.

She won the category ahead of fellow nominees including Bimbo Akintola (To Kill a Monkey), Ifeoma Fafunwa (The Lost Days), Ariyike Owolagba (Something About The Briggs), Sola Sobowale (Her Excellency), Scarlet Gomez (Behind the Scenes), Genoveva Umeh (The Herd), and Gloria Anozie-Young (Mother of the Brides).

The awards, which celebrate great performances in African film and television, are among the most prominent accolades in the continent’s entertainment sector.

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