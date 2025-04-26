From Okey Sampson, Umuahia

Abia Governor, Dr. Alex Otti has denied holding any meeting with his Imo State counterpart, Hope Uzodinma over his planned defection to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

The denial was coming against the backdrop of reports making the rounds in the social media, insinuating that Otti held a meeting with Uzodinma to pave way for his (Otti’s) defection to APC.

Debunking the rumour in a statement, Ferdinand Ekeoma, Special Adviser to the Governor on Media and Publicity said the report was false and baseless.

“The report that Governor Alex Otti held a meeting with Governor Hope Uzodinma of Imo State over his alleged planned defection to the All Progressives Congress (APC), is false, baseless and unfounded. It’s completely devoid of substance and thus should be disregarded.”

Explaining what actually happened, Ekeoma said, “After the National Economic Council meeting on Thursday, April 24, Governor Otti and a few of his colleagues joined Governor Uzodinma to attend the birthday celebration of his twin daughters, an event that had nothing to do with politics.

“It’s natural for Governor Otti’s impressive performance, popularity and towering credentials as the Governor of Abia State to attract admiration and permutations from interested parties, however, Governor Otti’s political decisions, especially those that would have huge impact and far-reaching consequences on Abians, would at all times be taken in conjunction with majority of Abians and his allies.”

The statement added that such decisions must be justified and be seen to be in the overriding interest of Abia people.

“Governor Otti strongly holds the view that though political activities seem to have once again started gathering momentum, it would be unfair to the Abia electorate if politics of 2027, instead of governance is allowed to dominate discussions less than two years into the administration.”

Ekeoma stated that Governor Otti remains a member of the Labour Party and is presently not planning or discussing with anyone to defect to the APC or any other party for that matter as falsely alleged.