Ali Çelikler: No European club ready to sign Osimhen from Galatasaray

15 May 2026 9:27 am WAT

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Osimhen

Osimhen

Enugu State

By Seyi Babalola

Turkish football analyst Serdar Ali Çelikler has expressed concern over the possibility of European clubs signing Nigerian attacker Victor Osimhen from Galatasaray this summer.

He emphasised the significant financial requirements needed to allow any future transfer.

Osimhen has had an incredible season with the Turkish club, scoring 59 goals in 74 matches across all competitions and cementing his position as one of Europe’s top forwards.

The Nigerian international’s remarkable performances have reportedly drawn interest from several top European teams, including Arsenal and Real Madrid.

However, during a discussion on the Neo Spor YouTube channel, Çelikler said that the financial package needed to secure the striker’s services could deter prospective buyers.

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He remarked that no European club would be inclined to invest €150 million, roughly N241 billion, to finalise the transfer of the former Napoli striker.

“No one in Europe would pay 150 million Euros in transfer fees and 21 million Euros in net salary for Osimhen,” Çelikler stated via Habersarikirmizi.

He further indicated that any club looking to sign the former Lille striker would likely need to negotiate a considerably lower deal.

“If they propose between 75-100 million Euros in transfer fees, and Osimhen consents to lower his salary to 10 million Euros, then they could secure his services.”

Çelikler also suggested that Osimhen might remain in Istanbul until the end of his contract if interested clubs do not meet the appropriate financial conditions during the forthcoming transfer window.

“Osimhen would stay until his contract expires,” he asserted.

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