Alex Otti’s governance has changed Abia politics ahead of 2027 — Aguocha

By Lawrence Agbo

Labour Party lawmaker, Hon. Obi Aguocha, says the political atmosphere in Abia State has shifted significantly ahead of the 2027 elections, arguing that Governor Alex Otti’s governance has created a new political reality beyond the influence of the 2023 “Obidient” movement.

The member representing Ikwuano/Umuahia North and Umuahia South Federal Constituency stated that Otti’s administration has reshaped public perception of governance in the state through policies centred on transparency, accountability and service delivery.

According to Aguocha, Abians are now judging political leadership based on visible results rather than emotional political waves tied to national figures.

“The Labour Party that existed in 2023 is different from the Labour Party that will enter the 2027 election,” he said.

He explained that while Peter Obi’s popularity played a major role in the LP’s rise during the 2023 general election, Governor Otti has since established his own political identity through governance achievements in Abia State.

“For the first time, Abians have seen demonstrable good governance and exceptional leadership. People can now relate to governance they can see and feel beyond Peter Obi,” Aguocha stated.

The lawmaker described Otti as a growing political brand whose administration has become a reference point for accountability and effective management of public resources.

“Alex Otti is now the model many people are using as a yardstick for good governance and making government work,” he added.

Aguocha maintained that the transformation taking place in Abia has strengthened confidence in the Labour Party and could influence voting patterns in future elections.

He argued that citizens have become more optimistic because they now believe state resources can be used to directly improve living conditions when managed responsibly.

“People in Abia can now see that it is possible for a government to use public resources to uplift the welfare of citizens,” he said.

The LP chieftain also expressed confidence that Governor Otti would remain the party’s preferred governorship candidate moving forward, insisting that his record in office has positioned him strongly ahead of 2027.

“But I already know who my governorship candidate is — Dr. Alex Otti,” he declared.

Aguocha further suggested that Otti would play a major role in determining the Labour Party’s broader political direction in Abia State, especially regarding any future alliance or coalition discussions ahead of the next general election.

While acknowledging ongoing political realignments across the country, he insisted that the LP still retains strong relevance because of the governance example being demonstrated in Abia.

He added that the growing performance-based politics in the state could redefine how elections are contested in the coming cycle.