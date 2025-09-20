JOE EFFIONG, UYO

Akwa Ibom State govenmnent has begun the process of dismantling all bottlenecks hitherto hampering easy way of doing business among her citizens, other Nigerians and even foreign entrepreneurs in the state.

The state has generally been termed ‘civil service state’ due to near absence of industries and large scale busines concerns despite copious verbalisations on Industrial developments by previous adminasitrations.

But the recently posted commissioner to the ministry of trade and investment, Capt. Iniobong Ekong (retd) told the press at a media chat tagged; “Unlocking Opportunities:The Role of Trade and Investment in the Arise Agenda” that in line with the Gov. Umo Eno’s adminasitration mantra, his ministry aims at promoting Akwa Ibom as a top investment destination in Nigeria and beyond.

To achieve this, Ekong explained that in the coming months, the ministry would be focusing on key areas such as ”Ease of Doing Business” which would review regulatory frameworks and processes to make it easier for investors to do business in the state..

Other areas of focus according him will include “MSME Support and Empowerment” which is aimed at working with relevant agencies to scale up access to finance, training, and market opportunities for micro, small, and medium enterprises across all local government areas.

In line with the governor’s focus on rural development, Ekong said the ministry would also focus on Industrial “Cluster Development” to encourage the establishment of small-scale industries and agro-processing hubs in key zones.

Also to receive attention is “Investment Promotion Drive” through which a “comprehensive investment roadmap would soon be unveiled highlighting opportunities in agriculture, tourism, aviation, power, tourism, maritime, manufacturing, and ICT.

Other areas of interest include “Trade Facilitation and Export Growth; Investment desks in liaison offices in Abuja & Lagos, Compilation of Investment and Trade Compendium, and Collaboration with sister ministries, development partners, and regulatory agencies, investors, the business community, stakeholders and the Diaspora community in attracting Investment opportunities.”

The commissioner appealed the media, as strategic partners, to help tell Akwa Ibom story, highlight Investment opportunities in the state, educate, and inform the business community about the benefits of being our trading partners.

“The journey ahead is filled with great potential. With your support, and under the visionary leadership of Governor Umo Eno, we will reposition Akwa Ibom State as a hub for investment, innovation, and inclusive growth.

“Together, let us rise to the challenge of the Arise Agenda, not just in word, but in action.”

The commissioner pledged.

He expressed his appreciation to Gov. Umo Eno, Governor, for entrusting him with the mandate to steer the critical ministry. .

The Governor’s Arise Agenda is more than a blueprint—it is a call to action, rooted in pragmatism and people-focused development.

“This agenda recognizes trade and investment as key pillars for achieving sustainable economic growth, job creation, and inclusive prosperity. Our ministry, therefore, occupies a strategic position in translating these aspirations into measurable outcomes.” He said.