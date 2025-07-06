By Rita Okoye

Award-winning Ghanaian actress and filmmaker, Juliet Ibrahim, has been appointed as the Director of Pan-African Actors’ Relations by the Actors Guild of Nigeria (AGN).

The announcement was made by the National President of the AGN, Dr. Ejezie Emeka Rollas, MON, who described Ibrahim’s appointment as a strategic move to deepen regional collaborations and foster cross-border relationships within the African film industry.

Reacting to the appointment, Ibrahim expressed gratitude and enthusiasm, describing the role as “an opportunity to strengthen unity, foster cross-border collaborations, and open new doors for African storytellers globally.”

Ibrahim, who currently serves as President of Women in Film, Television, and Media (WIFT) Ghana, emphasised the significance of the honorary role, stating: “This position is a calling I embrace with passion and purpose, knowing that building a stronger industry for future generations is the true reward.”

She also thanked the AGN for the trust placed in her and pledged to champion Pan-African excellence in film and entertainment.

The appointment is expected to bolster AGN’s efforts in promoting stronger partnerships across the continent’s creative industries.