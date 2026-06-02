Agege APC candidate preaches unity

By Lukman Olabiyi

The All Progressives Congress (APC) Lagos State House of Assembly candidate for Agege Constituency I, Hon. Gbenga Abiola, popularly known as Agbelebu, has appealed to his supporters and party faithful to refrain from insulting, mocking, or attacking fellow aspirants and their supporters following the party’s primary election.

Agbelebu stressed the need for humility in victory, urging members of the party to prioritise unity and reconciliation ahead of the forthcoming elections.

According to him, the primary election process has ended and attention should now be focused on strengthening the APC and mobilising support for future electoral success.

He noted that politics should not be allowed to create divisions among party members, adding that all aspirants who participated in the contest made valuable contributions and sacrifices toward the growth of the party.

“We must remember that we are all members of the same APC family. There is no need for insults, mockery or unnecessary provocation. Let us treat one another with respect and dignity,” he said.