AFCON 2027 qualifiers: Super Eagles face tough road, but we’ll qualify — Eguavoe

Technical Director of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), Austin Eguavoen, has warned against underrating the Super Eagles’ opponents in the race to the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations, insisting that Nigeria’s Group L campaign will be anything but easy.

Nigeria was drawn alongside co-hosts Tanzania, Madagascar and Guinea-Bissau during Tuesday’s AFCON qualifying draw held at the Egyptian Football Association headquarters in Cairo.

Despite public optimism over the draw, Eguavoen believes the Super Eagles must approach the qualifiers with caution, discipline and full concentration.

“A lot of people think it’s an easy group, but I don’t think so,” Eguavoen said in Abuja on Thursday.

“However, considering our pedigree and our performance at the last AFCON, where we did brilliantly well, I believe we can scale through. We just have to approach it one game at a time.”

The former Super Eagles coach pointed to Nigeria’s previous meetings with Guinea-Bissau as evidence that no team in the group should be dismissed lightly.

“I remember Guinea-Bissau gave us a run for our money. They are not a bad side at all,” he said.

“When Jose Peseiro was in charge, it was also a very tight game, although we eventually overcame them.”

Eguavoen also sounded a note of warning over Madagascar and Tanzania, describing both countries as increasingly competitive sides capable of troubling bigger teams.

“Madagascar is another hard nut to crack. They are a good side that has improved and evolved seriously,” he stated.

“Tanzania will also be stubborn opponents. We met them at the last AFCON, and they were tough in the first 15 to 20 minutes before we eventually came out on top.”

Still, the NFF technical chief expressed confidence that the three-time African champions possess enough quality and experience to progress from the group.

“I still believe we will qualify, but it is going to be a very tough group,” he added.

The qualifying series will determine the teams that will compete at the 2027 AFCON tournament, scheduled for June 19 to July 17, 2027.

Branded “PAMOJA 2027” a Swahili word meaning “together” the competition will make history as the first AFCON jointly hosted by three countries and the first to be staged in East Africa since 1976.

Nigeria, meanwhile, will be aiming to secure another continental ticket by navigating what Eguavoen believes is a deceptively difficult path.