From George Onyejiuwa, Owerri

The Vice Chancellor of University of Agriculture and Environmental Sciences (UAES), Umuagwo, Imo state, Prof. Christopher Eze, has advocated the adoption of agroecology to boost food production and ensure national food security.

He said embracing smart agriculture and modern farming techniques would significantly enhance crop yields and improve the country’s agricultural sector. This, he said, had become imperative as Nigeria and West Africa’s horticulture and forests were faced with challenges like low soil fertilities, nutrient deficiencies, weed pressure, irrigation system and salination, pest and disease, among others.

Prof Eze made the call on Friday at a one-day sensitisation workshop on MSc Agroecology and Food System programme at the institution’s campus in Umuagwo.

He said, “Agroecology practices can help overcome these issues and optimize nutrients and carbon balance, improving soil fertility, aggregate stability, water holding capacity, organic matter nutrient availability and PH regulation in a most harmless manner to the soil.

“Our farming system needs a comprehensive resetting, incorporating animal manure management, mulch forage legumes to improve crop yields and address challenges like soils erosion, climate change and biodiversity losses,” he noted.

Eze said an MSc in Agroecology will not only improve quality of food and lives, but would provide agricultural stakeholders with knowledge, skills and competencies in the field of agroecological approaches and advanced technologies in the agricultural system.

He commended the Visitor of the University and Governor of Imo, Sen. Hope Uzodimma, for his visionary leadership, foresight and unparallel support to the institution over the years.

He said the university which was established in 2020 had gained international collaborations resulting in two European Union (EU) funded projects in the university – the Digital Solution to Agriculture (DIGISOL) and the Agrecofarm project.