Adekunle Gold opens up on battling dark thoughts in his 20s

16 May 2026 7:22 am WAT

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Adekunle Gold

Adekunle Gold

Enugu State

By Seyi Babalola

Afrobeats singer Adekunle Gold has spoken out about the stigma he faces as a sickle cell patient.

In a recent interview with media personality Angela Yee, the Orente crooner claimed that when he informs people he has sickle cell illness, they look at him as if he were about to die.

He recalls wishing for death at the age of 20 due to intense aches caused by a sickle cell crisis.

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Adekunle Gold said the crisis was so severe that his mother, who usually rebuked him whenever he prayed for death, didn’t try to stop him that particular night.

“At 20, I had the craziest crisis of my life. I told God to take my life. And my mom couldn’t even rebuke me. Normally, she would, but that night, it got to a point where it felt like the only thing that makes sense should just happen,” he recalled.

The singer said he is glad and grateful to God to be able to keep fighting and surviving sickle cell disease.

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