ADC vows probe of Amaechi, Hayatu-Deen complaints after Atiku’s victory

The African Democratic Congress (ADC), has pledged to review complaints raised by former Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, and businessman Mohammed Hayatu-Deen following the party’s presidential primary won by former Vice President Atiku Abubakar.

A member of the ADC Presidential Primary Committee, Lawal Batagarawa, disclosed this during an interview with ARISE NEWS on Thursday, saying the party would activate its internal dispute mechanism to address concerns surrounding the exercise.

Atiku emerged the winner of the primary with about 1.8 million votes, while Amaechi secured 540,117 votes and Hayatu-Deen polled 177,120 votes. Both defeated aspirants later rejected the outcome, citing alleged irregularities and voter disenfranchisement.

Batagarawa said disagreements were not unusual in a political contest of that scale, but stressed that the party would not dismiss the grievances raised by the aspirants.

“In any contest of this nature, there will be dissatisfaction,” he said.

“The complaints will be thoroughly reviewed to ensure everyone is satisfied that the process complied with party rules and the laws of the country.”

Responding directly to accusations from Amaechi and Hayatu-Deen, the ADC official insisted the party was taking the allegations seriously and remained committed to a transparent review process.

“We are not taking what they are saying lightly. It will be looked into thoroughly in such a way that they can be satisfied things went correctly,” Batagarawa added.

He also defended Atiku’s post-primary remarks urging President Bola Tinubu to “pack and return to Lagos,” describing the statement as part of normal political mobilisation expected during an emerging campaign season.

On fears that the dispute could deepen divisions within the party ahead of the 2027 election, Batagarawa maintained that the ADC would rely on established internal procedures and sustained engagement with all stakeholders.

“We have due processes in the party and we are going to go through them,” he said, adding that broader conversations around strengthening the party’s presidential ticket would remain an internal matter for now.