ADC crisis: Faction suspends nomination form sales pending court ruling

From Charity Nwakaudu, Abuja

The African Democratic Congress (ADC), under the leadership of Nafiu Bala Gombe, has ordered the immediate suspension of the sale and purchase of Expression of Interest and Nomination Forms pending the determination of a case before the Federal High Court.

The directive was part of resolutions reached during the party’s Board of Trustees (BoT) meeting held on Thursday in Abuja.

In a communiqué signed by the BoT Secretary, Mr. Rufus Akanmi, the party warned that anyone who proceeds with the purchase of the forms despite the directive would do so at their own risk.

The Board also commended the Supreme Court of Nigeria for its April 30, 2026 judgment, describing it as a landmark decision that strengthened constitutional democracy and the rule of law within the Nigerian political system.

According to the communiqué, “All parties concerned are directed to immediately suspend the sale/purchase of such forms pending the final determination of the matter presently before the Federal High Court.

“It is expressly stated that any person who proceeds to purchase the said forms does so at their own risk, and the African Democratic Congress shall not accept any liability or responsibility for consequences arising therefrom.”

The BoT further urged members of the coalition within the party and the faction led by Senator David Mark to put aside partisan interests and work with the leadership of Hon. Nafiu Bala Gombe in the interest of party unity.

The communiqué noted that such cooperation was necessary to guarantee the party’s effective participation in forthcoming general elections and ensure the emergence of credible candidates for elective positions at the state, local government and ward levels.

“This unity is imperative to guarantee the African Democratic Congress’s full participation in the forthcoming general elections and to ensure the nomination and sponsorship of credible candidates for all elective positions at the State, Local Government, and Ward levels,” the statement said.

The Board reaffirmed that under the leadership of Hon. Nafiu Bala Gombe, the party remained committed to the principles of equity, fairness, transparency and justice for all members without discrimination.

The BoT also directed the National Working Committee (NWC) to constitute caretaker committees in states where the tenure of state executive committees had expired to ensure continuity and stability at the grassroots level.

In addition, the Board ordered the immediate commencement of processes for a Mini National Convention to fill vacant positions created by the resignation of some NWC members, in line with the party’s constitution.

“The attention of Senator David Mark and all esteemed members of the African Democratic Congress is formally drawn to the ongoing sale of Expression of Interest and Nomination Forms,” the communiqué added.