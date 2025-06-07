From Desmond Mgboh, Kano

A tragic motor accident has resulted in the death of nine passengers in Kyaramma village in Ringim Local Government Area of Jigawa State.

A statement by the Police Public Relations Officer, Jigawa State Command, Lawan Shiisu Adam, on Saturday held that the vehicle accident occurred at around 02:00 hrs on Saturday, June 7, 2025.

According to him, preliminary investigations indicated that the accident involved two Golf 3 saloon vehicles, with registration numbers Kaduna MKA 687 AY and KWL 606 KA.

While the first Golf was driven by Adamu Sunusi and was coming from Abuja heading to Gujungu town, the latter was driven by Bashari Danjummai and coming from Hadejia towards Kano.

The statement explained that on reaching Kyaramma village, the two vehicles had a head-on collision and fell off the road, adding that the accident killed nine passengers and injured several others.

“Upon receipt of the report, Motor Traffic Department (MTD) personnel arrived on the scene to provide assistance,” the statement explained.

“The injured victims were rushed to Ringim General Hospital, where nine passengers, including the two drivers, were pronounced dead by the on-call doctor.

“A post-mortem examination was conducted and corpses were released to their relatives for burial,” the statement said.

The statement added that a total of eleven passengers are on admission and responding to treatment.

“Efforts are currently underway to identify all victims and notify their families,” said the statement.

The PPRO added that as the investigation progresses, further updates would be provided.