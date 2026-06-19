Abuja road inauguration: Renewed Hope will touch every Nigerian — Akpabio

By Lawrence Agbo

Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, has assured Nigerians that the Renewed Hope agenda of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu will positively impact the lives of citizens across the country.

Akpabio made the remark on Thursday while representing President Tinubu at the inauguration of the seven-kilometre access road bypassing the second runway of the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport in Abuja.

Speaking at the event, the Senate President said the current administration did not promise Nigerians instant solutions to the nation’s challenges but rather a deliberate and sustainable path to development.

According to him, the government is focused on implementing structural reforms and strategic policies aimed at delivering long-term progress for the country.

“When we came into office, we did not promise you miracles that would appear from thin air. We promised you structural, calculated, and deliberate progress,” Akpabio said.

He added that the Renewed Hope agenda was designed to bring meaningful improvements to the lives of ordinary Nigerians beyond economic figures and statistics.

“We promised a Renewed Hope agenda that will touch the lives of every Nigerian citizen, not just in economic statistics but also in the reality of their daily struggles,” he stated.

Akpabio noted that infrastructure projects such as the newly inaugurated access road demonstrate the administration’s commitment to improving connectivity, boosting economic activities and enhancing public services.

The road, which bypasses the airport’s second runway, is expected to ease movement around the airport corridor and improve access for commuters and businesses operating within the area.

The Senate President reiterated the Federal Government’s resolve to continue investing in critical infrastructure as part of broader efforts to drive economic growth and improve the welfare of Nigerians.